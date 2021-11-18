Suspect arrested after man dies from gunshot wounds on Lantham Street

One man died on Latham Street on Wednesday and a suspect was arrested, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers went to the 3000 block of Latham Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A man with a gunshot wound was found, and medical aid transported him to a local hospital where he died, the BPD said in a news release. His identity will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Bakersfield woman Cony Alvarado-Romero, 30, was arrested Thursday in connection to this incident.
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3943, the BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.