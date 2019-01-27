A suspect was arrested following a fire in Lamont on Sunday morning.
The Kern County Fire Department were called to the 10100 block of Main Street at 7:13 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found an outside fire made up of a homeless encampment between two commercial strip mall buildings.
The fire posed an immediate threat to both buildings and had extended into the attic of one, a KCFD report said.
After an aggressive initial attack, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and avoid significant damage to the building. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
The structure value saved was estimated at $1,500,000. The structure value lost was estimated at $100,000.
KCFD worked with the Kern County Sheriff's Office on this case. After investigating the cause of the fire, a suspect was arrested.
