Suspect allegedly trying to steal vehicle shot by BPD officers after hour-long pursuit

Bakersfield Police Department officers fired at a suspect allegedly trying to carjack the vehicle of an innocent bystander, BPD said in a Thursday news release.
The incident took place after an hour-long vehicle pursuit beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, after officers tried to stop a vehicle at Olive and Knudsen drives, the release said.
At one point during the pursuit, BPD says, the suspect exited his own vehicle and tried to take someone else's vehicle.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BPD said. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The suspect's vehicle was allegedly stolen, BPD said.
No officers were injured in the incident, according to the news release.
Police ask that anyone with information on the case to call Detective McIntyre at 661-326-3921.