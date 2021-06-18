Surviving the heat wave in a 'very high heat risk' environment

Not everyone can find respite from Bakersfield's summer heat.
And when the region is sizzling through what the National Weather Service refers to as a "multi-day extreme heat event" with little relief overnight, the heat is not just uncomfortable, it's downright dangerous.
Genoveva Rodriguez lives in a Union Avenue motel room, a place she tries to be miles away from as often as possible. So for her, walking to Central Park in 107-degree temperatures to feed the pigeons is well worth it.
"I don't like it there," she said of the cheap motel. "But I try to stay strong. I come here to be with the birds. That's what I do to get through."
Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said when overnight lows remain in the 80s as they are expected to do in Bakersfield overnight Friday, and possibly Saturday, those without adequate cooling systems at home are at increased health risk.
"The people who don't even have a home to live in," Bagnall said, have few ways to cool off.
"People need to stay safe out there," he said. "Check on your neighbors and anyone you know who may be at increased risk during this extreme heat."
As if the extreme temperatures weren't enough, air quality in the southern valley is expected to deteriorate over the weekend as temperatures rise. Officials at the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District caution valley residents to reduce their exposure to ozone in smog and particulate matter emissions by remaining indoors if possible.
"High pressure is continuing to build over the San Joaquin Valley, raising temperatures and increasing ozone and PM levels in the valley," air officials said in a news release Friday. "That pressure acts as a 'lid' over the bowl of the valley and traps pollution."
The dry conditions bring an increased risk of wildfires and the potential for additional impacts to air quality from wildfire smoke.
High ozone and PM pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
But for some, staying cooped up inside is not always a preferred option.
"I do have A/C and I'm thankful for that," said Elisa Perez, who on Thursday afternoon accompanied her husband, David, to Mill Creek in downtown Bakersfield so he could do one of the things he loves most.
Go fishing.
As temperatures hovered around 107 degrees, Perez, cheered on by his wife, happily reeled in a few good-sized carp.
He seemed to be saying, "Heatwave? What heatwave?"