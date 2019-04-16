Water access and reliability was a top concern of businesses responding to a recent poll by private-sector advocacy organization BizFed Central Valley.
Water turned up at or near the top of polling results in three categories: areas of concern for ongoing business and growth across the region, public infrastructure in need of immediate attention and California policies.
In the first category, water access and reliability was the third-highest area of concern, with 61 percent of respondents deeming it critical. The highest priority was government regulation and compliance, with 65 percent of respondents listing it as a leading concern, followed by taxes and fees (65 percent).
Detailed results of BizFed's poll can be found here: https://gvwire.com/2019/04/16/bizfeds-wish-list-for-newsom-help-on-water-taxes-immigration/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.