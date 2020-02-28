Owners of the Porterfield Hotel couldn't ask for a better bargaining position.
Their two-story 1926 stucco, located across 18th Street from downtown's upscale Padre Hotel, is sandwiched between two other structures being converted into shared office space, a software company, coding classrooms and a public taproom.
The Fresno-based company ordering the renovations, Bitwise Industries, says it's interested in buying the hotel, which functions more like an apartment building for retirees. But the couple that has owned it since 2012 won't budge.
Randhir and Ranjan Bhakta have received at least two offers in recent months. But Randhir said they're holding out — he declined to state their price — and insisted they're in no rush to sell.
CHANGING NEIGHBORHOOD
That means the building will remain as-is, a residential use surrounded by commercial, while neighboring structures are modernized and repurposed.
The Padre's owner said he has no problem with that.
People from all walks of life interact downtown, Brett Miller said. And in a neighborhood that has seen its share of disturbances, he sees relatively few people come and go at the Porterfield.
FRESHENING UP
Even so, he said renovations to the building would benefit the entire area. Plus, he said no party is in a better position to pay for that kind of work — or make an attractive bid for the property — than Bitwise.
"We don't have any issues with the (Porterfield) property," Miller said. "But it definitely needs to be freshened up and I think new ownership there … would be welcomed."
Bitwise acknowledged it is interested in the Porterfield because of the building's location. The company said it is watching the situation closely.
But it's also happy with the two buildings it already owns downtown, the company said: the former Turk's Kern Copy building at the southwest corner of H and 18th and the old Vincent's Cyclery & Sporting Goods two buildings to the west.
"We're excited to continue growing in Bakersfield within the spaces we have and any new opportunities that make sense for our community," Bitwise said by email.
OTHER PARTIES
Apparently Bitwise isn't the only party interested in the property. Bakersfield real estate agent William Chicas said he has been contacted by a few interested buyers.
Chicas said there's demand for the Porterfield but not the hotel. The building's in good condition, he said, but it would take "a lot of money" to bring it up to date.
Regardless, the Bhaktas aren't ready to sell at the best price offered so far — even for cash, he said.
"The sellers (are) not willing to let it go," he said, "and the buyers are not willing to pay for it."
GRANDSON FACTOR
Randhir Bhakta affirmed that he could be persuaded to sell the building at 1715 18th St., though he considers it a good location and said he can't find a similar property. He said he and his wife live off the hotel's rental income.
Even if he did receive an acceptable offer, he said he's not interested in moving until June, when his grandson finishes the school year at nearby Franklin Elementary.
Unless things change, however, it looks like he and his wife will stay put.
"He's not going to offer then I'm not going to sell," he said.
Dear Bitwise- The needs of the people far exceed your need to buy the building just to put retired or disabled people out into the streets. I hope the owners of the Porterfield will hold onto their assest instead of selling out to the highest bidder. I think Bitwise would be wise to quit while they are ahead. Many of us aging folks are watching you.
