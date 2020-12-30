A surge is 911 calls due to the COVID-19 is prompting the Kern County Public Health’s Emergency Medical Services Program to implement a surge plan for the first time in the county's history.
The new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) System Surge Plan has four levels and the county entered Level 2 or the yellow tier on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Ambulances in this tier only respond to "low acuity" calls if there are resources available. If an ambulance is not available, the caller may be given other options for obtaining care such as contacting a primary care physician or urgent care.
The county also has an additional "emergency response agency" that can respond to low acuity calls when ambulance are not available.
"These alterations to the normal EMS system of care are designed to provide the best level of patient care by integrating additional resources and helping to prioritize our responses as the system becomes further impacted by the current pandemic," the county said in a news release.
This is the first time Kern County has used this tier, according to its surge plan website, though other counties have been rolling out similar plans in response to COVID including San Bernardino, Inyo, Mono, Riverside and Fresno.
The surge plan is determined by the volume of 911 calls, ambulance availability based on COVID-19 transports and patient offload times at hospitals and the percentage of staff impacted by COVID-19.
A memo from Jeff Farris, EMS Program Manager, and Kris Lyon, Medical Director at the county's public health services department, said that Kern County's EMS system met the threshold for Level 2 in three ways. There was a 12% to 25% call volume over an operational period. There has been a significant increase in units out of service for greater than one hour for decontamination in a given operational period (322% since November and 677% since October). There has also been a 30% increase in ambulance offload times at hospitals.
To view the EMS System Surge Plan, visit https://kernpublichealth.com/2019-novel-coronavirus/.