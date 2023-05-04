 Skip to main content
'Surely a time for us to rejoice': Kern leaders, clergy gather for National Day of Prayer

Jesus Christ was taken to court today, or rather to its front door, by His many followers, as officials and faith leaders gathered in observance of the 72nd National Day of Prayer.

Held the first Thursday of May, the annual affair has since 1952 been delimited as a nondenominational moment of prayer for the nation. And there is much to pray for, according to the several speakers who gave their piece.

