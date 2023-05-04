'Surely a time for us to rejoice': Kern leaders, clergy gather for National Day of Prayer

Jesus Christ was taken to court today, or rather to its front door, by His many followers, as officials and faith leaders gathered in observance of the 72nd National Day of Prayer.
Held the first Thursday of May, the annual affair has since 1952 been delimited as a nondenominational moment of prayer for the nation. And there is much to pray for, according to the several speakers who gave their piece.
“This is surely a time for us to rejoice in hope and be constant in prayer,” said Ken Frech, staff emeritus of Cru Inner City-Bakersfield and coordinator of the local event. “We are calling all God’s people to come together for one hour and pray for our nation and our leaders.”
Few words were said — rather they were sung — during the hour-long service that was well-attended by the public and featured a live mix of Christian anthems and speeches.
“Government has a use, but it is not our savior, and cannot compete with our allegiance to Jesus Christ,” said Steve Watkins, an Arvin-based pastor and incoming president of Bakersfield College, in reference to the Bible’s Book of Mark. “Our governmental officials and leaders need our prayers.”
In a pastoral tone, speakers warned listeners that nationwide, family units are devalued, institutions are vulnerable to attack, and our core beliefs are under chronic persecution. The culprit: the shadowed, incomprehensible forces that have long loomed overhead. The answer: the power of prayer.
“I believe family to be the essential foundation of society,” said Rosanna Aguilar of Cru Inner City, who prayed for communities and families. “We are living in hard times where family is constantly being attacked, and that’s nothing new. That’s been going on for a long, long time. Today, more than ever, we need to come together and pray.”
Since the meeting of the Second Constitutional Congress of 1775, public leaders have followed tradition and paid credence to the day. President Joe Biden, in his address Thursday, likened the "power of prayer" to the core American belief in “endless possibilities,” while California Gov. Gavin Newsom used the occasion to reiterate an American day of prayer is inclusive, demonstrating one of Californian’s greatest strengths during “unprecedented challenges over the past few years.”
Speakers highlighted the freedom to pray.
“What a wonderful country that we live in, that we still get to do this, without anybody holding us back,” said Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County. “And we’re actually doing this right in front of a government building, which is great.”
And as the gathering wrapped up outside the court building, and people began to leave — some still sobbing and another wheeling a large cross back to his car — others continued to hold hands and pray. Others took selfies and exchanged phone numbers. In the back, beneath a small, winding oak tree, a large group crouched together for a group photo, shouting, “Jesus, on three.”