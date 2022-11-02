 Skip to main content
Supreme Court conservative majority signals opposition to affirmative action

Harvard student Samaga Pokharel, right, and other activists rally as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions, in Washington on Monday.

 AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite

A majority of Supreme Court members this week signaled that they may rule that race-conscious policies are unlawful, a decision that would jeopardize affirmative action at universities across the country.

The court Monday heard oral arguments in two cases against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which both consider race in admissions. The six conservative justices on the nine-member court appeared skeptical of affirmative action as they questioned whether there would otherwise ever be an “endpoint” for existing race-conscious admissions policies.

