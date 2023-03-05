 Skip to main content
Supporters rally on day 17 of Mesa Verde, Golden State Annex hunger strike

Supporters bundled together and held various signs as they chanted “Sí se puede,” or "yes we can," outside the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center on Sunday.

About 60 people gathered to send support to hunger strikers on day 17 of the Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex action; only about 44 of the 84 who began the hunger strike were still holding out.

