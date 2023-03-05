Supporters rally on day 17 of Mesa Verde, Golden State Annex hunger strike

Supporters bundled together and held various signs as they chanted “Sí se puede,” or "yes we can," outside the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center on Sunday.
About 60 people gathered to send support to hunger strikers on day 17 of the Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex action; only about 44 of the 84 who began the hunger strike were still holding out.
Luba Akhali, founder of the student-led nonprofit Act for Change, said the hunger strike was a call for action that was long anticipated. Akhali said the private prison operator GEO Group won’t listen to their demands for detainees' release and better living conditions.
“It’s clear that they are just trying to use and incriminate so many immigrants just for profits,” Akhali said.
Mesa Verde in Bakersfield and the Golden State Annex in McFarland are operated by GEO Group, which has denied allegations of a hunger strike and said detainees are given three meals per day under the direction of a dietician, and access to medical care.
“Allegations such as these are part of a long-standing radical campaign to attack ICE’s contractors, abolish ICE and end federal immigration detention by proxy in the state of California,” Geo Group CEO Chris Ferreira wrote in a statement to The Californian Feb. 22. “This campaign is aided by media outlets that publish unsubstantiated claims as facts, no matter how preposterous.”
Nestor Chavez, who was previously held in Mesa Verde for 33 months, said he had already served two months in county jail when he was picked up and detained for the same infraction. His comments were translated from Spanish to English by Gonzalo Santos, an emeritus professor at Cal State Bakersfield.
Chavez pulled up his pants leg to show a scar as he recalled when his leg was injured while playing soccer in the yard. He had been left on a bed. Three days later, he said, he was taken to a hospital where he found out his leg was broken but only received one ibuprofen.
Victor Lopez said he was detained in Mesa Verde for 11 months in 1992 for what he called a small infraction. He would not say what it was.
Before he was picked up, he had hurt two of his teeth while working. While he was inside Mesa Verde, the teeth grew worse and he was told the only solution was to get them pulled. But, he said, one of the wrong teeth was pulled, and the bad tooth got infected.
Lopez said he is a nice family man, who doesn’t cause any trouble.
“I’ve been working, I’ve been reporting my taxes and reporting my Social Security, why me?” Lopez said.
Eddy Laine, a member of Kern Welcoming and Extending Solidarity to Immigrants, said he appreciates Lopez and acknowledged the amount of work that immigrants provide.
“Our county wouldn’t survive without the undocumented,” Laine said.
Dolores Huerta, activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers, spoke at the rally along with other activists, former detainees and people currently in Mesa Verde via phone calls.
“People are suffering and this has to stop,” Huerta said during her speech. “We’re not going to give up this fight.”