A ballot initiative that would place term limits on the Kern County Board of Supervisors has stalled after its proponent, local activist David Abbasi, has become embroiled in legal trouble.
Groups like the Kern Law Enforcement Association that initially considered supporting the measure have pulled back, worried about the implications of being involved with somebody the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department say is a threat to himself and others.
T.J. Esposito, who first proposed the idea before bringing on Abbasi as the primary campaigner, said in July that he had secured “hard commitments” of $100,000 to qualify the measure for the ballot.
Those commitments have evaporated, he said this week, along with much of the hope that the term limits question will find its way to voters this March.
“I think a lot of people have backed off, including myself,” he said. “At this point, (Abbasi is) a proponent, but I don’t think term limits are going anywhere until this stuff straightens out.”
This “stuff” includes the allegation that Abbasi is too emotionally unstable to own weapons. Law enforcement agencies have petitioned Kern Superior Court to impose an emergency gun violence restraining order on Abbasi after he was arrested on gun charges earlier this year.
Abbasi has questioned law enforcement’s narrative of his arrest, and he has said the restraining order is an act of political retaliation due to his activism.
Court proceedings have taken place over the last two weeks as both sides argue their case.
Despite his recent troubles, Abbasi has vowed to continue fighting for term limits.
“I’m looking into alternative sources to fund the term limits, maybe even crowdfunding like Gofundme, and seeking out the other unions that are out there,” Abbasi said. “I can get this relatively cheap.”
The Kern County Election’s Department authorized Abbasi to begin collecting signatures on July 31. He has 180 days to collect 20,338 signatures, 10 percent of votes cast in last November’s election, before a deadline runs out.
If passed by voters, the measure would enforce a maximum of two terms of four years each to all supervisors.
And the measure would apply retroactively, according to a summary released by the Elections Department, which would mean all Kern supervisors would need to be replaced.
After the issue appeared to be popular when it was announced, KLEA President Richard Anderson said he briefly considered putting the union’s support behind it.
“You have to understand, we’re frustrated,” he said. “We’ve been trying to build relationships with the board of supervisors and we’ve kind of not been successful in doing it.”
The term limits presented a potential opportunity for a clean slate, especially with the union in the midst of contract negotiations for deputies.
Esposito, who produces videos for KLEA through his media company, said he pitched the idea to the union and others.
But following Abbasi’s court case, support has dwindled.
“No one wants to align themselves with Mr. Abbasi because of all the other drama,” Anderson said.
To qualify for the March 2020 ballot, Abbasi will have to turn in signatures by Dec. 6 of this year.
He said he would need to raise about $60,000 to make that happen.
“We just need to get the petitions circulated,” he said. “I’m being distracted by these other things.”
(1) comment
TJ Esposito the clown who accused Planning honch Oviotte of taking $50k from then stuffing him on making his cannabis dispensary dreams a reality—-claims with no proof. What a liar Then he says—with a straight face, that he has $100k in “hard” commitments for getting supervisor term limits on ballot. TJ—Lol—the only thing you have ever had was a hard head stuffed with soggy Cheerios. Bruh— nobody believes you. Ever. Now you say you see the light on Abbasi, your bosom buddy. Turned around on the moron faster than a bad gas in a punch bowl didn’t ya?! Uh, yeah. Nobody wants The Human Stain Abassi anywhere near them or their ballot measures. So his cannabis initiative—who would vote for that after seeing the hare-brained shenanigans of their leader painfully played out in the courts—Abassi court Jester is ridiculous. And the cannabis folks are behind THIS idiot? Um yeah. The county has their own cannabis initiative in March and it is obvious it will smash Abbasi’s retarded scribblings n scrawlings he calls an initiative. Supervisors likely working on putting clause in the initiative that will bar anyone arrested and or convicted of a gun related offense—period. That kills Abassi’s pipe dream of dispensary Mogul of the Century. Do that and he goes away from Kern forever. Also might as a clause that anyone confirmed as a red flag-gun related threat on their record is also disqualified from cannabis industry in Kern. CheckMate Abbasi. Go somewhere else and cloud their bright sunshine days with your wicked, sick, and dangerous ways. Just GO!
