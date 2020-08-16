Michelle Harp looks back fondly on the time she raised chickens in the backyard of her southwest Bakersfield home.
As a patient of multiple sclerosis, she said she bought five chickens around five years ago for the nutritious eggs, but she never would have guessed how fun it would be to raise the birds from about the day after they were born.
“I would go in at night around dusk to tuck everybody in,” she said, two of whom were named after Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz from the 1950’s television show “I Love Lucy.” “They would be in different places inside the coop. I’d hold my arm out. I knew the pecking order and they’d fly over one by one.”
She said many of her neighbors were in favor of her new hobby, partially because she handed out eggs to her friends. But one neighbor said he had a fly problem, and he blamed Harp’s chickens. He called Code Enforcement.
“The city mailed me a letter and so I called my friend that lives out in Rosedale in tears,” Harp said. “He said I always have room for chickens, you know that.”
Although Harp had to give up her chickens, she kept the coop set up in her backyard in the hopes that Bakersfield might legalize urban hen keeping one day.
Well, thanks to an effort by a dedicated group of Bakersfield residents, that dream may soon be a reality.
The Bakersfield City Council recently directed staff to draft an urban hen ordinance that would allow chickens in many parts of the city. If passed, urban hens could be a common sight in local neighborhoods, a prospect that frightens some residents just as much as it excites others.
The issue appears to have support from multiple members of the City Council, which overrode a less-than-enthusiastic report from the city’s Development Services Office to move forward with the ordinance.
“I just think it’s a great family activity. They produce eggs for the family to eat, they’re good pets. They are less of a nuisance in my mind than what dogs can be,” Councilman Bob Smith said in a phone interview. “The cities that we contacted — and some of the proponents contacted more — say they’re not really that much of a problem.”
Currently, hens are only allowed in a limited number of zones within Bakersfield. If the city adopts an ordinance that legalizes chickens in R1 zones, that would allow many residential areas in Bakersfield to have chicken coops.
While exact rules have not yet been determined, the effort to legalize urban hens in Bakersfield echoes a similar attempt made in 2012 that ultimately failed.
This time, however, chicken advocates say they're more organized and better situated to get the issue across the finish line.
“Backyard hens have no boundary,” said MT Merickel, a principal at Stockdale Elementary who runs a website advocating for chicken legalization in Bakersfield. “It is across our whole diverse community. There is not an isolated population that wants it. Everybody who is for it, they’re everywhere.”
He said he has been holding weekly committee meetings with supporters dedicated to allowing chickens in Bakersfield.
Still, the effort could be stopped in its tracks by those that would like things to remain as they are.
A handful of opponents attended Wednesday’s workshop, arguing against the legalization of backyard hens by bringing up the potential for noise, increased rodents and bugs. Even the city’s staff seemed against the idea.
“Urban chickens have the potential for added cost and burden to the Code Enforcement department, where that resource could be better utilized elsewhere,” Director Christopher Boyle wrote in a report to the City Council.
He admitted a fee-permitting system could help mitigate the potential problems, but still held back support.
“Staff believes the City’s interests would be best served by protecting the peace, quiet, and quality of life issues that are of paramount concern for single-family neighborhoods, while noting that there are current provisions for the keeping of chickens within the City,” he wrote.
Those who want to raise chickens counter their opponents' claims by saying the birds actually reduce bug infestations and are relatively clean. The noise issue will be dealt with, they say, by not allowing roosters in the city. The male birds are responsible for the crack-of-dawn calls, not the female hens.
The issue currently sits in the City Council’s Legislative and Litigation Committee, which will take the first crack at the ordinance. The full council expects to see the completed ordinance relatively soon.
Supporters of urban hens are hopeful the second time will be the charm, and they say raising chickens fits right in with Bakersfield’s culture.
“We’re a town that’s about liberty and less about what would you call the great nanny state of California,” said supporter Bruce Bagwell. “I would describe it as a live and let live city. I think this fits within that.”
(1) comment
Why not? As long as we don't get bird flu on top of everything else. I love chickens. They're fun.
