Elderly individuals are especially vulnerable to severe illness caused by the coronavirus and are advised to stay home as much as possible these days, making it increasingly difficult for them to buy groceries, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.
Luckily, the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, Christian Real Estate Fellowship and Christmas for Seniors have teamed up to help needy, low-income seniors receive the items they need at no cost. The organizations are also partnering with CityServe Kern County and the Department of Aging and Adult Services.
Sandy Morris, who started Christmas for Seniors more than 15 years ago, has made it her life's work to help elderly individuals in the community get the goods they need any time of year. Recently, that has also included times of crisis.
"I was getting calls from seniors asking, 'Is there anything you can do to help me? I don’t have milk, bread or toilet paper,'" Morris explained.
Each year for the holidays, Christmas for Seniors volunteers put together goodie bags filled with soaps, shampoos and other items for countless seniors in the community. Knowing that many of these same individuals would need the most help during the pandemic, she set out to find a way to get them what they need.
"A lot of them use public transportation and they don’t want to get on the bus, and they can’t afford a taxi," she said.
She grouped up with Judy Miller, senior real estate specialist for Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors, and the two hit the ground running.
Through donations from the organizations involved and community members, around 200 senior citizens have received items such as non-perishable food, water, paper goods and cleaning supplies.
But now that stay-at-home orders don't seem to be easing up anytime soon, and seniors have utilized this resource, the demand for additional donations is high.
"We’ve had a pretty good steady flow, just right now we’re getting more demand than what we have supplies for," Miller said.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1431 L St.
In addition to non-perishable food, water, paper goods and cleaning supplies, donations of face masks, pet food, soaps, disinfectants and gift cards are accepted.
"If you find toilet paper, buy one for yourself and an extra package to donate," Miller said. "Think 'what if it was me?'"
Monetary donations are also accepted. Checks can be made out to Christmas for Seniors and sent to PO Box 3501 Mall View Road 298-115, Bakersfield, 93306.
Volunteers are also needed to assemble packages to deliver to seniors. Donations are sanitized and placed in bags, then volunteers, who wear gloves and masks, drop donations off at a senior's door.
Visit www.cityservebakersfield.com to sign up as a volunteer.
For more information, contact Morris at 661-703-8893 or Miller at 661-809-5260 or jmiller@cbbakersfield.com.
"We’ll help as much as we can," Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.