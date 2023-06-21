A local military surplus store known for the armored tanks in its parking lot has shut down permanently as part of an asset sell-off by the trust that owned it.
Supply Sergeant closed about a month ago at its decades-old location at 3530 Chester Ave., across from the Kern County Museum, the store’s former manager said Wednesday. He added that all five employees were let go and three buildings on the lot have been listed for sale.
The tanks and most other military equipment that drew visitors to the property have been auctioned off for a total of about $250,000, former store manager Luis Sundberg said, noting the largest tank of the lot went for $75,000.
He and an employee at the chain’s Hollywood location said that although a business slowdown appeared to play into the decision to close, the overriding factor was that owners at the Jack Arian and Sylvia Arian Intervivos Trust are liquidating assets.
Those assets include three other Supply Sergeant locations, one of which, in Placerville, has already closed, leaving only the Hollywood and Burbank stores, at least one of which dates to 1948.
Sundberg said other properties the trust owns in Bakersfield are being marketed for sale, including the 129-year-old Kern County Land Co. Building at 1712 19th St.
Word of the Bakersfield store’s closure brought a rush of nostalgia to longtime local customers.
“I love this place,” U.S. Navy veteran Brian Fergason said Wednesday as he read the sign posted on the front door announcing the end of business. He had stopped by to pick up some military clothing he planned to wear to an upcoming formal event.
In retrospect, Fergason said he wishes he had spent more time and money at the store to support it, adding, “I loved the tanks out here.”
The former head of the Kern County Veterans Service Department, Dick Taylor, said by email the store had “cool memorabilia” such as the vehicles in the parking lot and a fierce soldier statue that either welcomed or scared off customers in front of the store.
A fan of the store and the customer service it provided, Taylor said he bought Marine Corps combat boots there that served him well. He continued to recommend the store to teenagers who enrolled in the local Devil Pups Youth Leadership Program.
“I wish the owners and employees the very best,” he said.
The store had been in decline for years, partly because Sundberg couldn’t get new stock and partly because the inventory already there wasn’t selling fast enough, he said.
“Eventually a lot of the customers would stop coming in,” he said.
Tom, an employee at the Hollywood location who declined to provide his last name, said the Chester Avenue store simply wasn’t doing well.
But the problems extend beyond Bakersfield, he said, as the owners sort through other assets that remain to be sold off. Tom said it’s sad to see the old surplus stores go.
“It’s the end of an era,” he said.