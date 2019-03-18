Despite some mixed messages in recent weeks, Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop has been crystal clear of late about the fate of the Depression-era adobe house at Hart Park.
"We are NOT planning to demolish the adobes. I understand that some comments made by our staff last month made that less clear to some, but please know that we are not demolishing anything," Alsop wrote earlier this month in a group email to the Hart Park Working Group and other interested parties.
Tuesday afternoon, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will get it's first chance to hear the details not just about the Hart Park adobe, but about the county's comprehensive master plan for the future of the park, a riverside location Alsop and others have described as the jewel of Kern County's park system.
The master plan, Alsop said, is "simply a game plan...developed after extensive public comment and input. That is what we're sharing with the Board on the 19th."
Indeed, it's not a written document; it's a lengthy PowerPoint presentation. Part of the plan may only be a wish list, depending on the availability of funds. Some components of the plan will take form in coming years. Some improvements have already begun.
Tuesday's presentation "simply lays out the work we'd like to achieve out there over the next few years," Alsop said.
The plan is ambitious, and includes improvements to county property on both sides of the river.
Some highlights include:
• A new children's adventure area, divided into age-appropriate sections.
• Improvements to the park's already popular disc golf course.
• A fishing peninsula on Hart Lake.
• A leash-free dog park.
• A sandy beach on Hart Lake. ("It will take money," Alsop said.)
• Repair and rehabilitation of restrooms.
• Expand and rebuild the Area 7 entertainment, food and stage section.
• New signage.
• Irrigation, landscaping, river and lake improvements.
• New equestrian area. ("We're in the process of fencing off a large portion of county-owned land north of the river," Alsop said.)
• A renewed focus on educating and enforcing park rules, including the prohibition on the feeding of animals, including feral cats — except by certified individuals.
• Multi-use trail that would go all the way around the park. Grant money may be required.
• Concessions, possible food truck rallies.
• Trailhead improvements.
• A ferry to Hart Lake Island, where an "Island Adventure" could be created.
Paying for it all is still a work in progress.
The county has already set aside about $3 million in capital improvement funds, Alsop said. It can be used to leverage private dollars, potential grants and public/private partnerships. Sponsorships may also be welcome.
"This is a three- to five-year plan," Alsop said. "We'd like to do it in three, but it could take five."
