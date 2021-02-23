The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to oversee the redrawing of district boundaries this year.
The issue is a fraught topic locally, with a history of voter suppression based around race. Typically done every 10 years after the completion of the nation’s census, Kern County was prematurely forced to redraw district lines in 2018 after the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund filed a lawsuit claiming the county’s supervisorial map violated the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of Latino citizens.
A U.S. District Court judge agreed, saying that Latino voters in Kern County had been deprived of the opportunity to elect representatives of their choice. MALDEF had contended the boundary between District 1 and District 4 unlawfully split a Latino community, inside the two larger white populations of the districts.
As a result, supervisors created a second Latino-majority district, which is now represented by Supervisor David Couch.
Still, they now have to go through the whole process of redistricting once again to account for updated population totals provided by the census. However, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, supervisors will be in a race against the clock to even meet federal and state deadlines.
“This is going to be a difficult process and I’m not envying the herculean effort that it’s going to be for the county to undertake,” Supervisor Phillip Peters said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I know that staff is going to spend a lot of time on this and it’s going to be a challenge.”
Each county supervisor represents an area of roughly the same population. District 1 encompasses northeast Kern and Rosedale. District 2 takes up south Kern. District 3 is composed largely of west and north Bakersfield. District 4 is composed of northwest Kern and Arvin, while District 5 is mostly southeast Bakersfield.
That could soon change, and deciding which communities make up each district has a large influence over political control of the county. On Tuesday, Supervisor Leticia Perez indicated she hoped the discussion would not get too heated.
“These are complicated issues,” she said. "We will get through them without going to blows, I’m totally confident of that. We might get close, but I think we’ll work it out. There’s enough adults here to do it.”
As it currently stands, Kern County’s districts meet federal Voting Rights Act guidelines, but the census will provide an update on how populations have shifted over the last 10 years, and could force alterations.
Typically completed before the end of the year, the census has been delayed because of COVID-19. While the county would normally have an entire year to go through the map redrawing process, the county does not anticipate receiving census data until Sept. 30.
The final maps must be approved by Nov. 15 to meet the current deadline. If the county fails to keep up with this timeline, the California Supreme Court could take control of local redistricting.
Given the board’s history, the Leadership Counsel for Race, Justice and Accountability, a community advocacy organization that operates in places such as Lamont and southeast Bakersfield, requested supervisors appoint an independent redistricting commission to “maintain and improve public confidence in local elections.”
Supervisors had the option of appointing an independent commission, assigning an advisory commission or taking control themselves. Due to the truncated nature of this year’s timeline, Supervisor Mike Maggard said the board needed to maintain control.
“If we’re going to meet this deadline, and there is a very important reason to meet these deadlines, we have to be as nimble as we can be,” he said. “With that said, we should be as open and transparent as we can possibly be.”
Supervisors will soon begin with receiving public input on how the new maps should be drawn. The county plans to release a web page soon that will provide updates on redistricting over the next few months.