Supervisors vote to oppose state bills that strengthen vaccine mandates in schools

The Kern County Board of Supervisors are unanimously opposed to two bills being fast-tracked through the state Legislature that would strengthen vaccine mandates in California’s schools.
During a meeting Tuesday, all five supervisors voted to oppose Senate Bill 866, which would allow children 12 years and older to get vaccinated without parental consent, and Senate Bill 871, which would end the personal belief exemption of the COVID-19 vaccine for school children.
Currently, a mandate by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires eligible students to be vaccinated, but only the Legislature can remove the personal belief exemption. In 2015, state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, authored a bill that removed the personal belief exemption for all vaccines that were mandated for schools at that time. His new bill would do the same for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a press release, state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, said he introduced SB 866 in part to allow children whose opinions on the vaccine differed from their parents to be vaccinated.
Both bills were introduced in late January. Last week, the Senate removed a 30-day waiting period usually required between introduction and adoption to speed up the process of approval.
On Tuesday, some of the supervisors spoke out fervently against such measures.
“If you read those bills, it will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” Supervisor David Couch said during the meeting. “It did for me. This is not the country that I know and that I grew up in.”
Supervisor Zack Scrivner said bills such as these were some of the many state policies that have caused Californians to leave the state.
The board does not have authority over local schools, and their vote did little more than allow letters noting their opposition to be sent to the offices of Sens. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger.
"Allowing vaccination of our children without parental consent and mandating vaccination despite an individual's religious or personal beliefs is akin to holding education and child care hostage in a 'take it or leave it' approach that will undoubtedly sow more division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public's health," the letter reads.
The unanimous vote included the support of Supervisor Leticia Perez, who is running as a Democrat for the state Assembly. She did not speak during the portion of the meeting designated for the discussion of the two bills and her office did not immediately return a request for comment.
The two bills came to the board's attention from public comments made by members of the community in early February. Some of those community members attended Tuesday’s meeting to urge the supervisors to oppose the bills.
One public speaker compared mask and vaccine mandates to the conduct of the Nazis in the 1930s, during a time in which the far-right party rose to power.
But not all speakers used inflammatory rhetoric. Teacher Shannon Boren said during public comments that the vaccine simply should not be mandated.
“I myself am vaxxed, my husband is vaxxed, my children are vaxxed. I’m boostered,” she said. “However, I think it’s a choice, and I think it’s a choice that every parent and every citizen should be able to make.”