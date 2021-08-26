Supervisors to vote on $3.5 billion budget Tuesday

The final approval of the 2021-22 fiscal year Kern County budget is set for Tuesday, which would lock spending priorities in place for the next 10 months.
Supervisors are set to vote on the $3.5 billion budget, which is built on a “leaner baseline” than that established last fiscal year. Prudent fiscal measures, cautious spending and financial support from the federal government were credited with allowing the county to continue to operate while responding to the pandemic, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in a message attached to the final budget.
“These strategies have not only positioned us to manage and recover from the financial and economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic but have also allowed us to protect our residents’ health and prevent the local hospital system from becoming overwhelmed,” he wrote.
Around $1 billion of the budget is devoted to public safety, while $821 million will go to public assistance and $646 million to health and sanitation.
The majority of the budget is composed of funds that are designated for specific purposes. The discretionary revenue, or funds raised from local taxes supervisors control, accounts for $1 billion, a $1 million increase from the previous fiscal year.
This fiscal year’s budget benefits from a $174.8 million contribution from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus signed by President Joe Biden in March. The county plans to use the funds to backfill for lost revenue and pay for critical infrastructure investments.
In addition, the county plans to pay for $3,000 in premium pay to all employees hired July 1 with ARPA funds. The approval of premium pay, or pandemic bonuses, will also take place for a majority of employees on Tuesday.
After budget hearings, supervisors are set to approve $21 million worth of premium pay to approximately 7,000 employees. County officials view the bonuses as economic relief for essential workers. Employees are also meant to use the money to pay off costs associated with the pandemic.
Ahead of the county’s budget approval, nine local community advocacy organizations and unions submitted a joint statement to supervisors criticizing the budget and urging the board to increase funding for departments offering services to those with disabilities and mental health challenges as well as the homeless.
“From functional public roads to safety for our most vulnerable children, the Board of Supervisors continues to make a bad situation worse — despite the fact that Kern County has more than enough funds to move Kern County forward in all these critical areas and more — without raising a cent in taxes,” the statement read. “From broken vehicles to broken homes, to homelessness, Kern County residents are suffering because this Board of Supervisors short-changed our community time and time again.”
The group includes the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Democratic Women of Kern, Sierra Club Kern-Kaweah Chapter, Faith in the Valley, Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Central Labor Council, and the local chapters of the Service Employees International Union and United Domestic Workers.
The group claimed ARPA served to mask a growing deficit in Kern’s budget, which reduced the quality of life for local residents.
On Tuesday, the public, along with county employees and department heads, can make their final arguments before supervisors for last-minute modifications. Supervisors have until Oct. 2 to make revisions.