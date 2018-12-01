The Kern County Board of Supervisors will take another look at the Fire Department’s budget at its next meeting, Tuesday.
Going into the current fiscal year, KCFD carried a $7.5 million structural deficit that supervisors hope to reduce as soon as possible.
Supervisors have met four times with Fire Chief Brian Marshall about practices the department could undertake to cut the deficit.
In late 2017, supervisors received a report, from an independent Washington D.C. agency, that recommended 62 changes the Fire Department could make that would ultimately save $12.75 million.
The fire chief has been moving through the report, explaining how the department will administer some of the recommendations.
Six of the top 10 cost-cutting suggestions offered by the firm, Center for Public Safety Management, dealt with eliminations to overtime and special pay. If the department adhered to most recommendations in the report that dealt with cuts to overtime pay, it would save $9.25 million, the report said.
The department and the county are currently in contract negotiations with the Kern County Fire Fighters union, which could impact special pay and overtime pay.
At the last status report, which took place Oct. 9, supervisors criticized the chief’s monthly updates as moving too slowly.
“It’s very frustrating sitting up here and going through this process and not progressing at the rate that I feel we should be,” Supervisor Mick Gleason said at the time. “I think many of my peers agree with my frustration.”
There were no details available about the chief’s presentation in advance of the meeting.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday, the supervisors will hold a public hearing relating to fees the Kern County Public Health Services department levies on hospitals and medical centers for evaluations of emergency medical services.
Each designation would cost about $19,318 with a one-time application fee of $25,000.
Kern Public Health has been in the process of adjusting fees for evaluations of emergency medical services since September, when a group of hospital and medical facility representatives claimed the department was setting the fees too high.
The department has since worked with the representatives to come to an agreement on where the fees should be set.
