The Kern County Board of Supervisors will once again take up changing Kern Health Systems and the Kern County Hospital Authority to more closely align the two entities at a meeting Tuesday.
Previously, supervisors voted to allow one CEO to lead both the hospital authority and KHS, but a last-minute change to the ordinance update will prohibit one person from overseeing both if the board votes for approval.
Members of the hospital authority board, however, may also serve on the governing board of KHS, a key provision to the updated ordinance that was not changed.
KHS oversees the county’s 256,000 Medi-Cal recipients while the hospital authority governs Kern Medical Center, the county’s safety net hospital. By closely aligning the two, some health care providers worried the county was making it easier for the hospital authority to siphon Medi-Cal patients from their businesses.
In December, supervisors voted to update county ordinances to allow for more streamlined medical care for patients in Kern County. The second reading will occur on Tuesday, with changes that reflect several community meetings that took place between the county and local health care providers.
County staff said in a memo that allowing board members of the hospital authority to serve on the governing board of KHS would “provide a range of knowledge and experience” for achieving the goals of the state’s Medi-Cal program.
KHS CEO Doug Hayward signed on to the ordinance changes in January, saying the state’s encouragement of closer integration between health plans and local providers made a closer working relationship between KHS and the hospital authority make sense.
In addition to changing the board rules, the supervisors will also consider changes to several other aspects of the ordinances. The changes could result in allowing Omni Family Health and Clinica Sierra Vista to alternate terms to being the county’s safety net provider.
A committee could also be established to develop and monitor the effectiveness of the new integrated safety net delivery system.
