A $3 million hiring incentive for Amazon will be on the agenda of the 2 p.m. Tuesday meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Through the incentive, Amazon would receive an estimated $287,500 from rebates of 50 percent of property, sales and use taxes.
The amount rebated could increase or diminish based on Amazon’s tax situation. The agreement will last up to 30 years, but no more than $3 million will be rebated.
To receive the rebates, Amazon would need to create at least 900 jobs by October 2021, with a total of 1,000 jobs needing to be created by the company in total. The county has mandated that all jobs would need to be paid a minimum of approximately $31,000 to prevent Amazon's workers from needing governmental assistance.
County Communications Director Megan Person said the agreement would prevent the company from bringing in a workforce from outside Kern County, and it guaranteed a living wage for the workers hired by Amazon.
Amazon is building a 2 million-square-foot fulfillment center off Merle Haggard Drive, next to Meadows Field. Up to 2,000 employees could be employed at the four-story facility, which will help distribute Amazon orders throughout the region.
A wall has already been constructed at the site. The facility could open as early as the third quarter of 2019.
On the morning agenda, the supervisors will hear a report on Secret Witness, a nonprofit program run by the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and the Bakersfield Police Department that offers rewards for anonymous tipsters.
The program awarded around $25,000 in 2015, but funds have dwindled over the last three years.
Although $57,700 have been raised by private individuals and families for specific cases, law enforcement agencies are not able to offer rewards for cases that do not have private benefactors.
The fund for general cases has diminished to $1,647, and the tips have reduced to nothing.
A presentation by the three mothers spurred the report. The mothers’ children, two of which are missing and one is dead, have been labeled as the Bakersfield 3.
The crimes, which happened earlier this year, remain unsolved.
The mothers, Cheryl Holsonbake, Jane Parrent and Diane Byrne, hope increased funding for the program will help lead to the resolution of their children’s cases and other unsolved crimes.
The supervisors, led by Supervisor Leticia Perez, have pledged at least $10,000 from their discretionary budgets for the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.