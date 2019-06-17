The Kern County Board of Supervisors will make their second attempt at considering a proposal that could result in a second medical marijuana initiative being placed on the March 2020 ballot at their meeting Tuesday.
Supervisors were initially scheduled to consider the proposal, brought forward by the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department, at last week’s meeting, but Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt requested more time to prepare and Supervisor Mike Maggard, who was absent because he had been called to jury duty, had asked to be present during the presentation.
The proposal would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to return to unincorporated Kern County areas after obtaining a conditional use permit from the Planning Department.
Another ballot measure, which qualified through a petition, would also bring back medical marijuana dispensaries, but would not require a conditional use permit. Aside from zoning requirements, all dispensaries that were open prior to Jan. 1, 2018 would be allowed to reopen.
The Planning Department has said around 60 dispensaries would be allowed to reopen, but David Abbasi, who organized the petition of the original ballot measure, put the number around half as much.
The supervisors will discuss the issue during their 2 p.m. meeting.
