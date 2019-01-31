Medical marijuana dispensaries will begin making their cases on why they should be allowed to remain open during a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
The decisions by the supervisors could drastically impact the availability of medical marijuana within the county.
The dispensaries have been given a deadline of May 24 by which they must close. If supervisors reject the dispensaries’ appeals, the amount of legally-available medical marijuana within the county could be significantly reduced.
Cities like Arvin and California City recently voted to allow some sales of marijuana within their borders, but Tuesday’s actions would impact the dispensaries operating in unincorporated Kern County areas.
Supervisors voted to ban marijuana sales throughout the county in late 2017. The law came into effect at the beginning of 2018, but a group of 29 dispensaries were allowed to remain open so they could recoup costs associated with making their businesses compliant with state and local regulations.
Initially, the county set the closure date for all dispensaries to November, but that was later pushed back to May after the dispensaries appealed to the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department.
A group of 18 of those dispensaries say the six-month extension is not enough time to recoup their costs. They say the county’s blanket extension does not take into consideration the differing costs dispensary owners put into their buildings to bring them up to code.
On Tuesday, the first six of a total of 18 medical marijuana dispensaries will ask supervisors to extend the deadline that was set by the Planning Department.
“Yes, they granted an extension of time, they made it equal, but it certainly wasn’t fair,” said attorney Gabe Godinez, who is representing all six dispensaries that will be making their appeals Tuesday. “They granted six months to everyone whether you spent a dollar or you spent a hundred thousand dollars.”
The appealing dispensaries, which are all located in metro Bakersfield, have asked supervisors to be allowed to remain open until May 24, 2020.
A voter initiative to repeal the ban on medical marijuana dispensaries is set to be voted on in the March 2020 election.
Some of the dispensaries claim they have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into their buildings, a claim disputed by the Planning Department, according to county documents.
The Planning Department is recommending all six dispensaries be forced to close by May 24 of this year, saying in reports to the board that dispensaries can prove far less investments than they claim.
In one instance, a dispensary claimed $263,514 in investment, but the Planning Department claims it found no evidence of any capital investment initiated before the ban, according to county documents.
The dispensaries will state their cases individually. Supervisors could choose to extend the deadline for one dispensary, while keeping the deadline in place for another.
In the two subsequent board meetings, the remaining 12 dispensaries will make their appeals to the supervisors.
Godinez said that if the appeals failed, the dispensaries could sue to remain open.
“It’s a war of attrition,” he said. “We’ll see who capitulates and who is left standing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.