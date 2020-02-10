In the wake of what should have been a blockbuster drug bust, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider implementing new regulations on hemp production.
At Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors will hold a hearing to potentially close a loophole that allowed certain hemp producers to operate unregulated if they held a research permit.
“We’re not changing how the county feels about hemp or imposing any kind of ridiculous restrictions,” said Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser. “We want to eliminate the research exemption, which caused us a problem last year with those fields that needed to be destroyed.”
Those fields that needed to be destroyed ended up being a 459-acre hemp grow near Arvin the Kern County Sheriff’s Office says was actually 10 million pot plants worth $1 billion on the streets.
The company that operated the fields, Apothio Inc., did so through a research agreement with Cerro Cosso Community College. However, KCSO, said in October the plants in the fields tested well above the legally-allowed 0.3 percent THC, the chemical in marijuana that makes the drug psychoactive.
In an operation conducted with the FBI and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Sheriff’s Office destroyed the plants.
Apothio head, Trent Jones, filed a $1 billion claim with the county, saying the Sheriff’s Office was wrong to destroy his crops. The county denied the claim, but said they expected a lawsuit to follow.
It now appears the county is hoping such an incident will never happen again.
Fankhauser said the new regulations will restrict researchers to one acre or less.
“I just didn’t want somebody else to come in similar to that large entity and claim a research exemption on a huge amount of property that’s not really necessary,” Fankhauser said. “You don’t need that much stock.”
The county will institute a $25 fee per acre to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office due to what he described as an increased number of calls, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Fankhauser said Hemp producers will also be required to pay a deposit on their crops that will be refundable after harvest.
It is meant as insurance for if the crop is destroyed because it tests too high for THC.
(1) comment
so what now?......what happens to the culprits who created and then enacted the shoddy work which allowed spawning of this billion dollar loophole fiasco...
