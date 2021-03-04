Supervisors to consider funding two mobile units to vaccinate farm workers

Kern County could soon launch a $2.9 million endeavor to vaccinate agriculture workers with two mobile clinics.
At a meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider allocating millions in federal funds to the outreach effort, which would be operated by Kern Medical.
Agriculture workers have recently been made eligible to be vaccinated, along with teachers, emergency service workers and childcare workers. However, agriculture workers are expected to be uniquely challenging to reach.
A county letter provided as part of Tuesday’s agenda says agriculture workers typically work during the times when vaccination sites are open, and some have transportation and language barriers that prevent them from accessing the state’s vaccination system.
As part of the proposed agreement, Kern Medical will partner with the United Farm Workers, California Farmworker Foundation, Cesar Chavez Foundation, and the Kern County Farm Bureau to develop a strategy to deploy the mobile units effectively.
Initially targeting a 40-acre site in Delano, the mobile units are expected to travel to specific fields and orchards and farm worker housing units and will operate in the early mornings and evenings as well as Saturdays and Sundays.
The mobile units could run through Dec. 31 and would cost $280,000 per month to operate.