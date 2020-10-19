The Kern County Board of Supervisors will consider funding a new homeless shelter in Delano at its meeting Tuesday.
Intended to help unsheltered individuals in a rural part of Kern County, the 30-bed facility is slated to open at 531 High St. in the first part of November.
Supervisor David Couch has written about the upcoming facility in a few editorials that have appeared in The Record, serving Delano and McFarland, saying the facility — which is called the Delano Navigation Center — would be a good neighbor to the businesses and residents nearby.
The county intends to pay for the navigation center through state and federal funds. Tuesday, supervisors will consider allocating $225,000 from a state Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention grant for the navigation center. Flood Ministries, a local homeless outreach organization, will operate the site.
“There’s a need, there’s a real need,” said Flood Ministries Executive Director Jim Wheeler, who noted Delano had the second highest homeless population in the most recent point-in-time survey that measured homelessness throughout Kern County. “If you go talk to people in Delano, they see the issue of homelessness is real to them.”
While the navigation center is meant to provide shelter for those without a home, Couch wrote in his column individuals will not be allowed to stay for more than a few days. He added that many faith-based communities have committed to providing volunteers to help run the site, and that a good neighbor policy would be put in place to keep the impacts on the surrounding area at a minimum.
Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled made the building available to the county. The company will use the site during the day, with Flood Ministries setting up cots and mats each night and cleaning up before they leave in the morning. Because of this arrangement, homeless individuals will not be allowed to stay in the building during the day.
Food, hygiene supplies and clothing will be available to individuals at the facility, and case management services will be offered, along with other support. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the center will only shelter 15 people each night for the time being.
“Our goal is to have a place for people to come at night to get a meal, to get access to services, to take a shower, do some laundry, and be able to just have a safe place to sleep and then the next morning they are up and out,” Wheeler said. “It’s just an opportunity for people to get off the street at night, especially when it’s really hot or really cold.”
The new Delano site comes as the city of Bakersfield prepares to open its own 150-bed homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane. Expected to open soon, the Brundage Lane Navigation Center is an effort by the city to reduce the number of people living outside in city limits. The M Street Navigation Center, funded by Kern County, opened earlier this year.
With potentially three new homeless shelters opening within a year, local officials will have more resources than ever to attempt to take on the homeless challenge in Kern County.
“Shelter is a destination on a way to a solution,” Wheeler said. “Before people can get help, sometimes they need a stable place to be, a safe place to be, so shelter helps with that.”