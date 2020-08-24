This fiscal year’s final recommended budget to be considered by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday starts off with a warning fit for the uncertainty of the time period.
“It is undeniable that COVID-19 has, and will continue to have, a profound effect on our County,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in a message attached to the budget. “In addition to the medical, mental, and emotional toll it has taken on our residents, it will continue to cause long-term and dramatic implications on our budget.”
As supervisors prepare to adopt a budget that struggles to maintain public services in the wake of a drop in consumer spending and oil revenues, the county is pitching the 2020-21 Fiscal Year budget as a plan that sets Kern on as solid financial footing as possible.
“The pandemic has changed how the County delivers public services,” Alsop wrote. “We will continue to evolve, examining new ideas that have resulted from our adaptation to the Stay-at-Home order. However, the County’s core function and mission remains the same — to serve our residents.”
Months of tinkering and negotiating could come to a close Tuesday if supervisors adopt the roughly $3.1 billion budget document that will govern county expenditures for the next fiscal year. The county’s discretionary revenue, which is held in the general fund, is budgeted at $370.5 million, nearly 1 percent less than last year.
Getting to this moment hasn't been easy. Public outcry rose up over the county’s plan to reopen only eight of 24 library branches and potentially institute rolling brownouts on some local fire stations.
However, after hearing from concerned residents, county officials have pulled back from those cost-saving options. Still, most departments will have to undergo a 7.5 percent reduction in funding in order for the budget to be balanced.
The few departments that will not be experiencing budget cuts are mostly related to public safety. Taking up 53.4 percent of the county’s general fund expenditures, public protection is the largest county cost.
At $242 million, the Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is the single largest budget funded by the general fund. In order to mitigate impacts to public services, the department isn't being asked to make any cuts, actually receiving $5 million more from the general fund than the previous fiscal year.
The Fire Department, with a persistent structural deficit, will only fund 576 of 620 positions. The CAO’s Office, along with Fire Chief David Witt have initiated numerous efforts to get the deficit under control, and hope to do so without service-level impacts.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the last time the public or department heads themselves can request changes before adoption.
In addition to the budget, supervisors will also hear an update to coronavirus-related spending and will consider a motion that would provide $5 million in rent relief to residents of unincorporated county areas.
As the county looks to even more economic disruption next fiscal year, county leaders hope this budget sets Kern on the right path.
“Looking ahead, there is a great deal of uncertainty,” the county wrote in a summary of the budget. “It is too early to adequately forecast impacts from COVID-19 in future years. However, the County is prepared to mitigate the impacts through the use of reserves and/or operational reductions if needed.”
