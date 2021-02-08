The Kern County Supervisors are poised to approve a budget plan that could go into effect should the coronavirus pandemic reduce income by millions of dollars over the next few months.
The plan details measures supervisors could take should revenue throughout the remainder of the fiscal year dip below projections.
Running from July 1 to June 30, the fiscal year is reaching its midway point. Supervisors set the budget for this fiscal year in August of last year, but the mid-year adjustment offers a chance to change department priorities if necessary. With COVID-19 significantly impacting tax revenue, the County Administrative Office has created a plan that institutes budget cuts if revenue falls 1% to 5% below what it expected at the beginning of the fiscal year.
“This year, more than ever, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made predicting future revenue and expenditures even more difficult,” reads a report, prepared by the CAO’s Office, attached to Tuesday’s agenda, “and so we need to continue to prepare and adapt as the situation changes.”
Eleven steps of contingencies have been prepared, which the county could institute at any time throughout the next four months as new financial information is reported. The steps, which would save around $27.4 million, include bolstering county coffers by drawing from various reserves. Maintenance projects could also be canceled. And, in an extreme case, all non-safety county staff could be furloughed one day per month if revenue falls 5% below projections.
“Depending on the monthly results, the strategies will be ‘dialed up or down’ monthly based on updated information,” the CAO’s Office wrote.
According to the CAO’s report, none of the steps will be implemented yet. Still, the CAO’s Office said the plan could be put into place quickly to fix budget problems.
“Although these are largely one-time budget solutions and will not solve a structural budget deficit on their own,” the report said, “implementing them in a timely manner will help preserve the County’s financial position until our economic condition improves and a long-term sustainable financial plan can be implemented, if needed.”