The Kern County Board of Supervisors will take the first step in adopting next year's budget at their Tuesday morning meeting.
The $2.78 billion budget will fund county programs for Fiscal Year 2019-20, which runs from July 1 through June 30.
Each year, supervisors typically adopt a "preliminary budget" before June 30 and then adopt a final budget in late July or August.
The budget for the next fiscal year is expected to bring the county out of a $44.5 million structural deficit that developed when the price of oil crashed in 2015.
Although the budget runs into the billions of dollars, only $811 million is accounted for in the general fund, which is raised from local taxes, bankrolling many county departments like the Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.
Federal and state funding sources make up the difference, and the county has little say in how it spends these pass-through funds.
For next fiscal year, general fund expenditures are expected to increase around $30 million, or nearly 4 percent, compared to this fiscal year, according to an analysis of the budget released by the County Administrative Office on Thursday.
“The preliminary recommended budget for the General Fund was developed with the primary focus of minimizing service level impacts and establishing a long-term plan to mitigate a $44.5 million budget deficit,” the analysis read.
Each year, departments have had to shave percentage points off their expenditures in order for the county to eliminate its structural deficit, which means the county is spending more money than it makes on an annual basis.
The county’s four-year plan to reduce that deficit will conclude at the end of the year. When it finishes, it will have entailed county departments cut a cumulative total of 12 percent from their individual budgets.
The Kern County Fire Department, which is running a separate structural deficit of $8.9 million, is not expected to resolve the deficit by the end of the next fiscal year.
The county and the Fire Department are continuing to investigate ways to eliminate that fund. No solutions have been announced, although some in the county believe progress is being made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.