Supervisors to consider approving two new psychiatric health facilities that have drawn criticism from private health providers

When a neighbor or loved one is a threat to themselves or others, there are only a limited number of places where they can be treated. And according to Kern County officials, the number of people seeking help is increasing, and will soon reach beyond the capacity of local institutions.
On Tuesday, Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will ask the Board of Supervisors to approve construction of two new facilities that will treat adults and children facing mental health crises. The county says these two new facilities are needed to meet the rising demand for emergency mental health services. But private mental health providers have opposed the plan, saying they can increase capacity at a lower cost than the county.
In November, supervisors delayed approving the project when Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital brought objections to the meeting.
Now, they are faced with the decision once again. The county mental health services department says it has sought to address concerns with the detractors, but the plan remains unchanged. The two new facilities would add 16 beds for adults and 16 beds for children and are expected to cost around $25.5 million to build.
The county’s budget will not be impacted by construction. Behavioral Health Services plans to use state and federal funds for the project, which the county describes as a cheaper alternative to privately funded facilities.
Still, some have questioned if the additional construction is even needed.
“We at BBHH continue to assert the mental health services needed for our community already exists and is available now without the need to spend additional taxpayer dollars or wait for buildings to be constructed,” Jeff Chinn, CEO of Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, wrote in an email to The Californian.
Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern County Behavioral Health, disagrees. She points to the rising number of adults and children waiting in the county’s psychiatric evaluation center, a facility that is not designed to treat individuals going through mental health crises and is mandated to hold patients no more than 23 hours.
Last year, 499 people exceeded the evaluation center’s limit. And this year, the county projects the number to double.
“There’s a lot of misinformation that is being promoted right now,” Kuwahara said. “I’m really looking forward to Tuesday to try and clarify that as much as possible. Because this is actually a very well-researched, fiscally prudent plan to build the facilities. I think it’s well known that we need more inpatient beds.”
The coronavirus pandemic led to increases in people seeking treatment, a trend the county does not expect to slow down as vaccination rates increase. In addition, the two new facilities could help the county address homelessness, officials say.
”The delay in treatment right now, it clearly indicates, and the population is going up in Kern County. I think we are being visionary in that way,” said Dr. Mohammed Molla, interim joint chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Kern Medical and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. “We are trying to solve something that is going to hit us in two to three years, maybe in 10 years.”
However, reality may not be as simple as the county represents, at least according to Kelly Gladden, a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital who has spoken out against the county’s plan.
“The PHF projects are a waste of tens of millions of tax dollars because the same capacity is on offer from private health care providers without any additional cost to the county,” she wrote in an email to The Californian. “Furthermore, by spending tax dollars to duplicate services on offer at existing hospitals, it jeopardizes the local health care economy and can mean a retreat of players like BBHH from our local market, which will significantly hurt mental health services overall.”
Even with private facilities increasing capacity, the county still projects a need for 32 additional beds.
“I am optimistic that we are going to have a successful outcome on Tuesday because it truly is essential for our community to have these resources,” Kuwahara said. “Who wants their loved one to be in a crisis, and need this kind of care, and not have that available in their moment of need?”