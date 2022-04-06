 Skip to main content
Supervisors support resolution to honor for fallen deputy

Kern County supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to support a resolution that would honor a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in July in the line of duty.

The board adopted a position of support for Senate Concurrent Resolution 75, introduced by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, which rename the interchange for Highway 65 and Highway the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas Memorial Interchange.

Campas died in a shootout July 25, 2021, while responding to a standoff in Wasco involving an armed suspect with hostages.

A member of the KCSO’s SWAT team, Campas was shot and killed while approaching the house in an attempt to end the standoff.

