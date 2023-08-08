It’s been years since protests by residents of the agricultural communities in Kern County against fumigation without notice prompted a state initiative. Years later, residents say little has changed.
Local environmental justice advocates brought their continued fight before the Kern County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, saying that fumigation continues near homes and schools without proper notice.
“We have a huge problem,” said Francisco Gonzales, an Arvin resident who says he lives across the street from almond orchards. “We don’t know when they’re going to spray or if we’re able to go outside.”
This comes years after the 2017 signing by then-Gov. Jerry Brown of Assembly Bill 617, which established a need to address air pollution in the most affected communities, largely through emission reporting and grant-allotted community partnerships overseen by the California Air Resources Board.
Representing the Arvin-Shafter-Lamont 8617 Steering Committee, a local group created through AB 617, residents complained that planes still fly overhead without notice, dispensing fumigants on fields and orchards. Many recollected when they were last before the board, when protests spiked in 2021.
“It’s frustrating because it’s another year,” said Byanka Santoyo, a community organizer with The Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment. “It’s something that we’ve been working on, yet we don’t see any changes.”
Meanwhile, public meetings with Kern Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser have proven fruitless, residents say, as Fankhauser has reportedly told them he would need significant evidence of the gas’ effects on people’s health. Some went on to accuse the commissioner of “laughing” at residents in Zoom-recorded meetings and refusing to cooperate.
“We’ve talked to the ag commissioner,” said Anabel Marquez, a Shafter resident. “He told us to our face that until somebody dies, or there’s multiple people being affected, (will he) do something.”
In an email response Tuesday, Fankhauser said that until a statewide pesticide notification system is implemented, the type of system that residents want is only possible through “permit conditions.”
“These permit conditions are locally imposed restrictions on pesticide applications which are meant to address regional safety or crop vulnerability issues that are unique to a region,” he wrote.
Currently, fumigators are only required by the state to give prior notice for a small class of restricted materials. And the state’s pesticide notification system is still in testing stages, with a proposed implementation date of 2025.
“The reason is so that they can test the system as well as complete the regulation package that must accompany such a program,” Fankhauser wrote. “I would like to assure everyone (that), when the state completes their program and enacts the regulation, I will dutifully implement public notification in Kern.”
In response, District 4 Supervisor David Couch, who was not present for the original public comments in the morning session, asked residents “to lower the temperature” and recommended the board examine the issue through an ad-hoc committee.
“I’ve watched replays of the AB 617 meetings, and I did hear about what you’re talking about,” Couch said. “I don’t think (Fankhauser) has a mean bone in his body. I think he tries to do a good job. I think he was inartful at best in what he was trying to communicate… he made comments that, taken on their own, probably didn’t sound too good. I grant you that.”
While not opposed to a public forum at a later date, Couch recommended there be an initial, closed-session discussion with Fankhauser to discuss his performance. And the later meeting, he continued, should include representatives from the state and the local air district.
“I don’t think he would be opposed to that,” Couch said. “But I think we need to have a frank and blunt discussion talking about his performance and I think that would be best done in closed session.”
In other action, the Kern Board of Supervisors:
• Approved a pay raise for special deputy sheriffs and per diem background investigators. The pay increase, from $33 per hour to $37 per hour, reflects the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s priority to provide competitive pay to better retain staff and reduce turnover.
“Without a sufficient pool of special deputy sheriffs and per diem background investigators, the department faces challenges to staff positions that impact public safety,” the report read.
• Approved the contract with Genasys Inc. for the use of Zonehaven Evacuation Management Software, which the Kern County Fire Department says will be instrumental in reducing the time it takes to issue evacuation orders to residents.
Through the software, notification to evacuate can be sent out through email, text messages and social media, as well as GPS transportation software like the Waze App.
Subscription with the service, according to the contract released last Thursday, totals $236,047 and lasts until Sept. 30, 2025.
• Heard that repairs are still needed at two county parks that underwent significant damage amid flooding earlier this year. Kern’s General Services Department reported Tuesday they are currently procuring contracts with vendors to make repairs.