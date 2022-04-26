Supervisors roundup: Public Works director retires; county adds dispatchers

Kern County supervisors unanimously named Samuel Lux county Public Works director during a meeting on Tuesday.
Lux will replace outgoing director Craig Pope, who is retiring after more than 40 years of service with the county.
Lux started as an engineer with the county in 2011. He has served as assistant director of the department for the past four years.
“The board looks forward to working with Mr. Lux as he serves in this critical role and wishes Mr. Pope the best as he enters retirement,” the county wrote in a summary of Tuesday’s meeting.
In addition to appointing a new public works director, the county also approved several other measures.
The board approved four new fire dispatch assistant positions to assist with the Emergency Communications Center’s call volume. According to the county, the call volume has nearly doubled since Fiscal Year 2012-13, the last time new dispatch positions were added to the center.
In 2021 alone, the county says call volume increased over 9 percent.
In total, the additions are expected to have a fiscal impact of $438,224.
Supervisors also approved around $5 million to equip two Airbus H125 helicopters purchased in 2021 with equipment so they can be deployed. The county is in the process of replacing antiquated military surplus helicopters.
The first helicopter is expected to be available to be equipped in January of 2023.