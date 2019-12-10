The Kern County Board of Supervisors have unanimously reapproved the development of Tejon Ranch Co.’s proposed residential and commercial community at the foot of the Grapevine.
After initially approving the project in 2016, a lawsuit brought by two environmental groups forced the county to reexamine potential impacts to air quality increased traffic would bring to the area.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Natural Resources Department said minor changes were necessary to address the issues brought up in the lawsuit, which Kern Superior Court Judge Kenneth Twisselman ruled on in 2018.
Supervisors enthusiastically voted to support the amended environmental document needed for the project to move forward.
The issue will now be sent back to court for a second ruling.
The 8,010-acre project is expected to include 12,000 homes and 15 million square feet of commercial and industrial space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.