The Kern County Board of Supervisors adopted a $2.8 billion preliminary budget on Tuesday, beginning a process that will conclude with a final budget adoption in late August.
County officials say the budget prioritizes public safety by allocating $639 million to public protection, $23 million more than last year.
It maintains Sheriff’s Office and staffing levels countywide as well as maintaining Fire Department service levels.
The budget takes to a conclusion the deficit mitigation plan the county entered into in 2016 after a $44.5 million structural deficit developed following the crash of the oil market.
By June 30 2020, the county will have eliminated the structural deficit, meaning county departments will be spending as much money as they earn.
In order to erase the deficit, county departments have had to shave 12 percent from their budgets cumulatively. In the interest of public safety, county officials have attempted to spare public safety departments from the cuts.
Public discussions of the budget have been scheduled for the evenings of July 29 and 30.
Adoption of the final budget is scheduled for Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.