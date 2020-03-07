When the next natural disaster strikes, Kern County government may rely on an outside organization to handle the expected influx of donations.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider approving an agreement with Adventist Community Services to authorize the organization to handle donations that may flood into the county should a natural disaster occur.
Currently, the county has a memorandum of understanding with the United Way of Kern County to handle monetary donations, and an agreement with Goodwill Industries to transport non-monetary donations.
“However, the county does not have the expertise necessary to manage the potential influx of non-monetary donations in the event of a large scale disaster,” Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman said in a county memorandum included with the meeting’s agenda. “Important lessons were learned during the Erskine Fire about the amount of donations that can come pouring in even for a smaller event and the difficulty in managing all of those donations.”
The memorandum said Adventist specialized in donations management during emergencies, having done so in 38 states over the last decade. The organization also has an agreement with FEMA to manage donations, according to the county.
The county listed the financial impact of the agreement as none on the meeting agenda, but under the terms of the agreement, the county would reimburse Adventist staff for travel and lodging, as well as per diem expenses. The county would also pay for the cost of warehousing the donations, according to the agreement.
If approved by supervisors, the agreement will retroactively go into place Jan. 1. There has, however, not been an emergency since the date to warrant the use of Adventist.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at 1115 Truxtun Ave.
What about the local Salvation Army? and/or
ringing Hope to Crisis
