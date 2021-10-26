Supervisors mull small, large changes to district boundaries at contentious hearing

Alternative supervisorial district maps that would reshape the political reality in Kern County were heavily criticized at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
A bevy of public speakers urged supervisors not to take race into consideration when approving the new district boundaries. Others advocated for a map that creates three districts focused around the metro Bakersfield area, but turns all of eastern Kern into one large district as opposed to two.
“The more you segregate it by color, the less we are going to be a melting pot,” one speaker identified as Jeff Sanders said to applause.
The sharply divided hearing brought out the passion in a public that is highly skeptical of the political process.
The issue is a sore spot for Kern County, which was sued in 2016 by the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund for diluting the Latino vote. A federal judge later ruled Latinos who would otherwise have voted together were illegally split among multiple districts, meaning they were excluded from selecting the candidate of their choice. As part of the lawsuit settlement, supervisors were forced to add a second Latino majority district, which became District 4.
At several points during the meeting, speakers described the current process as taking place “in the shadow” of the MALDEF decision.
“Kern County has been the bad boy of redistricting for the last 20 years,” said Jesus Garcia, who drew the proposal for the Equitable Maps Coalition. “You’re known across the GIS web as the bad boys. You are entering the academia of how a bad district was created. What we’re trying to do here is to prevent that from happening again.”
But some supervisors and members of the public were strongly against Garcia’s map, which was created with the aid of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Reducing eastern Kern’s representation on the board to one supervisor was pushed back against by numerous residents of the area.
Supervisor Phillilp Peters said having one representative for both Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base was unacceptable. The two bases compete for federal funds and would be more properly represented by one supervisor each.
His eastern Kern colleague, Zack Scrivner, advocated for one map, known as Draft Plan A, that would keep boundaries largely the same.
“I don’t want to see that situation occur again where we have this drastic redistricting and that many people have different representation, they are put in with different communities,” he said. “The courts have already said that this map achieved the two majority-minority districts, it was blessed with the settlement, the judge was OK with it. From my perspective we move forward with a map that is very similar to what we have.”
Every 10 years, the county must go through the redistricting process to align supervisorial districts with the latest census figures. Districts must be geographically contiguous, take into account neighborhood cohesion, and be relatively the same population.
In Kern County, there is the added factor of the Latino population in at least two districts. In District 4, MALDEF fought for around a 64 percent population of voting-age Latinos that would give them a majority even with low turnout rates.
Dropping below 64 percent in this redistricting process could raise Voting Rights Act issues, according to a consultant hired by the county.
“The districts aren’t fungible,” the consultant, Chris Skinnell, told supervisors. “You can’t say, ‘well you know we’ve undercut District 4 as a Latino Citizens Voting Age district, but we’ve created this other one elsewhere in the county.’ There’s Supreme Court case law that says that’s not OK.”
The county has until Dec. 15 to approve new maps. More public hearings will be announced as the deadline approaches for the public to submit input.