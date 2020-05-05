Kern County officials have acknowledged they will not be ready to allow some businesses to reopen by Friday, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that counties could begin doing so by the end of the work week.
At a meeting Tuesday morning, the Board of Supervisors discussed the steps the county would need to follow in order to enter stage 2 of the governor’s four-part plan to reopen the economy. One of those steps is the development of readiness and containment plans to counter the novel coronavirus' spread as the economy begins again.
However, the state has said it will not release the guidelines for what those plans must contain until Thursday, causing Kern County Public Health Services to caution supervisors on how quickly those plans could be finalized.
“We don’t even know what is in the document, what they want,” Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine told supervisors during the meeting. “We know generally what they’re looking for but there are a lot of components to it that have yet to be developed.”
At the meeting, supervisors directed the County Administrative Office to partner with the Health Department to develop the plans. Work began at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Constantine said. However, he could not provide a timeline for when the plans would be ready.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop estimated county staff would need through the weekend to ensure the plans meet state requirements, making Monday the earliest the supervisors could meet for an approval.
“We will be working hard on this,” he said. “You can bet that when this is ready to go, we’ll be reaching out to you to schedule this special meeting and get it done.”
The two plans will detail the county’s strategy for addressing an array of COVID-19 responses, from testing capacity to protecting vulnerable populations in jails and senior centers, as the county moves into stage 2 of reopening. The governor's plan for stage 2 involves allowing certain low-risk workplaces to begin operating, albeit through curbside and delivery services. In remarks, the governor has indicated stage 2 could itself have multiple phases, the details of which are not yet available.
The Health Department and supervisors must approve the plans before they are sent to the state for certification.
Supervisors said they intended to meet in a special meeting as soon as the plans were ready, yet Supervisor Mike Maggard cautioned county staff from moving too quickly.
“This is not a game. We are not recklessly running headlong to blindly open businesses. If this readiness plan and this containment plan are not completely adequate, I do not want you to feel any pressure to certify it,” he told Constantine during the meeting. “It must be done safely or we can’t go forward because lives are at stake.”
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.