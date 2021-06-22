Supervisors hear update to Hart Park improvement plan

Plans to reinvigorate Hart Park are well underway, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told the Board of Supervisors during a Tuesday meeting.
The county is in the midst of a three- to five-year plan to improve the regional park, and on Tuesday, Alsop updated the supervisors on the status of several projects associated with the plan.
So far, restrooms have been rehabilitated, trailheads have been developed and off-road parking has been improved. But the big items remain.
“There were a lot of things that needed to be done at Hart Park,” Alsop said during the meeting. “That park is obviously a gem and used by many, many people all over the county.”
A key aspect of the park’s master plan is the construction of a children’s adventure area. A $40,000 design of the project is underway, with the cost expected to be $3 million split between the county and a state grant.
The county also plans to construct a children’s beach as well as a fishing peninsula and a concession area for picnics, food trucks and music.
The adobe house is also on the list of projects that need to be completed. The county has committed to rehabilitating the old ranger station after community members rallied to prevent it from being demolished.
In April, supervisors approved Phase II of the Hart Park master plan, which will include improvements to the park’s east and west entrances as well as other amenities.
The work is expected to be completed this year.