Kern County voters will get another shot at overturning a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries on the March 2020 ballot.
On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to allow a third Kern County ballot measure to be decided by voters.
Two other ballot initiatives failed to pass during the Nov. 6 election. Another initiative also failed to pass in the city of Bakersfield.
This ballot measure, brought forward by local medical dispensary collective president David Abbasi and Cecilia Latu, was filed at the Kern County Elections Office too late to qualify for the Nov. 6 election.
The March 24, 2020 election is the earliest scheduled election for which the initiative qualified.
A total of 29 medical marijuana dispensaries have been granted temporary licenses by the county to remain open throughout the ban. The licenses were scheduled expire at the end of this month.
The county has since extended the date by which the licenses will expire to May 24, 2019, with the supervisors set to discuss extending the deadline further in January.
Of the 29 dispensaries that have been granted extensions, 18 have appealed the deadline set by the county, requesting additional time be added to the date the licenses are set to expire.
The 29 dispensaries are the only medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to operate in the unincorporated areas of Kern County. If the county does not extend the deadline past the March 2020 election, the dispensaries will be forced to close.
At Tuesday’s meeting, a number of local dispensary owners, joined by medical marijuana patients, urged the supervisors to adopt the measure outright, rather than put it up for a vote.
With ballot measures supervisors can either directly adopt the ordinance proposed by the measure or put it to the county residents to decide.
They do not have the option of rejecting the measure.
Over the objections of about 15 people, who said they wanted to end the current moratorium, the supervisors voted 3-0, two supervisors Leticia Perez and David Couch absent, to send the measure to the ballot.
“The people in Kern County, in my mind, have spoken clearly about their perspective on marijuana,” said Supervisor Mick Gleason, referring to the two failed ballot measures. “That’s not to say I completely agree.”
Supervisor Zack Scrivner echoed Gleason’s statements.
“I’m not going to vote to adopt this ordinance,” he said. “There is too much in there that I don’t agree with, and I don’t believe that our community would agree with it either.”
The ordinance that will come before voters in 2020 differs significantly from the three measures voters faced this past election.
The measure would permit only medical marijuana dispensaries that were in operation before Jan. 1, 2018, effectively shutting out new organizations from coming into Kern County.
Those dispensaries that qualify must apply for the license within 60 days of the ordinance taking effect.
Kern County Planning Department Assistant Director Craig Murphy said the department has estimated that about 60 dispensaries would qualify for licenses.
Dispensaries that closed will be allowed to reopen under the ordinance.
What Sam Morgen fails to mention here is that 45 people called in support of adopting the measure. Dozens of people in attendance raised their hand in support of the adoption of the measure. No one in opposition.
What Mick Gleason fails to mention is that one of the ballot measures almost passed and would have if the vote was not split between two measures. People want regulated marijuana, Gleason is a liar.
Zack scrivner said it has a lot of issues but didn't mention any. The truth, it was designed with the county and communities input.
And where do they get 60 dispensaries from? The list averaged 28 dispensaries. Most of those people don't qualify under our regulations or the states. You need four out of five documents in addition so there would be 20 or fewer dispensaries that would meet the requirements and this is Bare Bones.
They blew it. They had an opportunity to collect tax revenue when they need it and will increase crime and black market activity now. All to further their agenda of allowing selective extensions for those dispensaries that paid their extortion money. #KernCorruption
What if the Feds removed it from being a crime? Than it is ok? March 2020? So nice of them. Why not let Medical Marijuana only be legal? Why does it take voters? Why 2020 ballot? A lot of people suffer and need Marijuana. It does help. They don't use it to get stoned. They use if for pain. No, we have to wait for 2020 while others that really need it have to suffer. Good going. Shows how heartless some really are.
is the entire State of California is experiencing this dilemma or is it just a Bako thing?...with all the problems we have with land, air, and water in this dusty valley it seems that a lot of energy is spent on this one issue when relatively simple, workable solutions to legal cannabis use, cultivation and distribution are already in place in the rest of the state.
