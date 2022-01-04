Supervisors delay vote on fee increases to pay for organic-waste diversion

Kern County supervisors delayed a vote on increasing land use and gate fees after last-minute comments by solid-waste experts threw doubt into the proceedings Tuesday.
Supervisors had been slated to approve a 71-percent increase to the land use fee charged to owners of residential land and 44 percent increases to gate and bin fees on commercial and franchise waste-haulers. The increases are meant to pay for measures that will bring the county into compliance with a new state law aimed at greenhouse gas reductions.
SB 1383 requires organic waste like food be diverted from landfills to composting facilities and other recycling facilities.
Among other projects, the county plans to build a $20 million compost plant near Shafter and Wasco to handle the expected increase in organic waste, along with a $30 million investment in food and green waste processing among other multimillion-dollar improvements.
Neither fee increase came close to generating the necessary number of written protests required to kill the proposal, but former city of Bakersfield Solid Waste Director Kevin Barnes spoke out against the new fees, saying he was looking out for the ratepayers of the county.
He claimed existing county and private facilities only used 18 percent of their permitted capacity each year, which could be used for organic waste.
“The maxim, ‘Build it and they will come,’ doesn’t always apply in waste,” he said. “I’m just cautioning (that) the capital to build additional facilities might not be that necessary.”
The county Public Works Department countered Barnes' assessment, contending it had come up with the most cost-effective solution.
“We utilize all of these companies,” he said of the private composting facilities in Kern County, noting that the waste needed to be processed before it reached those facilities. “But we pay more to utilize those than it would cost for us to do it ourselves.”
The board initially seemed ready to decide on the two agenda items associated with the fee increases, but Supervisor Leticia Perez left before votes were cast. That caused Supervisor David Couch to voice his preference for a deferred vote at a later meeting.
The new vote is now scheduled for Jan. 25, during the board’s 2 p.m. meeting.
The proposal would raise the land use fee of owners of one to four residential parcels from $105 to $180 per year, while owners of five or more parcels would see their fees raised from $84 to $144 per year.
Commercial haulers would see their gate fee raised from $45 to $65 per ton.