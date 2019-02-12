The Kern County Board of Supervisors delayed a decision on allowing a five-day music and arts festival to take place at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area amid concerns about drug use at the festival and impacts due large crowds.
The festival organizer said he would go ahead and begin promoting the event anyway, with the assumption that the supervisors will approve the use of the park for the festival when they reconvene in two weeks.
Some county departments, along with the California Highway Patrol, seemed unprepared to sign off on the festival. Supervisor Mick Gleason said he would not vote for the festival until plans to handle the crowds had been finalized.
A final decision is expected at the Feb. 26 supervisors meeting.
“I don’t want to send the message that Kern County is opposed to these kinds of events,” said Supervisor Zack Scrivner, “however, I have a lot of concern with moving forward.”
Drug use was brought up as a potential stumbling block for supervisor approval of the festival.
Although the festival is officially a drug-free event, music festivals are known to involve recreational drug use.
Festival founder and owner Dede Flemming was honest with supervisors about the possibility of drug use. He told supervisors there was “zero” chance of the festival being a drug-free event.
But under the stipulations of the county’s agreement with Flemming's company, Do LaB, the festival could be shut down early if law enforcement officers find illegal drugs.
Supervisors have banned the recreational use of marijuana on county property, meaning attendees will not legally be allowed to smoke the drug on the festival grounds.
“Obviously in Kern County, we don’t tolerate drug use,” said Undersheriff Brian Wheeler.
Despite their concerns, supervisors seemed to indicate they would move forward even if concerns about drug use were not completely alleviated.
The California Highway Patrol also raised concerns that traffic from the festival, which is expected to attract 20,000 attendees from May 8 to 13, could impact commuters to and from oil fields in the area.
One CHP officer said traffic jams could extend all the way to Interstate 5 during the festival, although promoters said they had plans to mitigate the traffic impacts.
Lightning in a Bottle has taken place for the last 15 years. It is described as a music, art and culture festival. Over the years it has attracted some of the biggest names in electronic music, who perform on multiple stages throughout the event.
Last year the rapper Anderson .Paak performed. Acts such as Odesza and Grimes have performed in the past.
The festival has occurred at Lake San Antonio in Monterey County since 2014, but the county terminated the contract with Do LaB after two people died in consecutive years and attendance limits were exceeded.
Do LaB founder and owner Dede Flemming said a miscommunication between his company and county officials led to attendance overages.
He disputed the numbers provided by Monterey County that said the festival accepted between 35,000 to 40,000 attendees last year, over the 20,000 limit set by officials. He countered, saying that his figures showed that only 28,000 people had attended in 2018.
He said he deeply regretted the deaths that had been linked to the festival, one of which was a drug overdose.
“That pains me,” he said of the overdose. “This is my life’s work. So to have something like that happen at something that I do is just heartbreaking to me.”
If the event is approved, it could stay in Kern County for the foreseeable future.
“This isn’t a one-time deal, this is a long-term investment,” Flemming said.
He described the festival’s first foray into Kern County as an “exploratory” year.
The vote by the supervisors would only approve the festival for one year.
Do LaB would pay the county $225,000 to lease the park, and Flemming said he expected to spend at least an additional $300,000 on security, including paying Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies to police the event.
Do LaB will pay for all public services during the festival.
Despite the hiccup in the timeline, county officials and Do LaB expressed confidence that the event would move forward.
“We’re actually really encouraged today with the dialogue that we had with the Board of Supervisors,” Flemming said. “We’re very familiar with the process of having conditions put on us and working through those conditions up until when the actually event takes place.”
Director of Countywide Communications Megan Person said the county would work with Do LaB for the next two weeks to help alleviate the concerns about traffic and public safety.
“We are excited about the opportunity that this means for the county,” she said. “We’re excited about having Do LaB as a partner as we walk through the process, and we look forward to the conversation in two weeks.”
Let's see. This promoter has already admitted he oversold the last event by 8000 ( If I was gaming the IRS I would lowball that 40000 attendee figure too) I'm sure those late attendees paid in cash. This promoter promised this event will NOT be drug free. I'm sue that will not cause any problems. 2 deaths in the last few events, I'm thinking some wrongful injury lawyer will get awarded more than $225000.
Yes this sounds like a great idea for a county flush with cash.....oh that's right the county is having problems paying for regular services now.
