The Kern County Board of Supervisors have approved an agreement with the city of McFarland that allows the Kern County Fire Department to provide fire services to the city.
In a 4-0 vote with Supervisor Leticia Perez absent, the supervisors approved the deal that does not require McFarland to pay the county hundreds of thousands of dollars for fire services under the old two-year contract.
The new contract, worth $647,544, will allow the county fire department to provide fire service to McFarland until the end of December.
However, McFarland will not have to pay $681,120 the county said was supposed to have been paid over 10 years for fire services provided from 2017 to mid-2019.
A grand jury report said the county did put the requirement in writing, giving McFarland room to negotiate away from paying full price for fire services.
Despite the approval, Supervisor Zack Scrivner said the county should not give up on trying to obtain the money it says it is owed.
“We need to come back and talk about this $681,000 that I believe was clearly articulated that that needed to be paid back,” Scrivner said. “I don’t think it is reasonable for us to leave that on the table.”
