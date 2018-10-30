A multipurpose fueling station along Highway 58 in Boron has been approved to move forward by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
The 40-acre project will include the construction of 24 fueling stations for 16 cars and eight trucks, a convenience store, two fast food restaurants, a three-bay maintenance building for trucks, parking for 99 trucks and 88 cars, and 1,200 solar panels to power the facilities.
In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Leticia Perez absent, the supervisors allowed the project to move forward by changing the land use that the site had previously been permitted for.
The site currently contains desert landscape.
Two Joshua trees on the site will be preserved, according to plans submitted to the county.
In response to comments from the Sierra Club, the site will be equipped with four chargers for electric vehicles.
An approximately 74,052-square-foot retention basin will be constructed to catch storm water and mitigate the risk of flooding.
The facility will be one mile west of the Kern County and San Bernardino County line.
Lane Engineering, Inc. is the developer moving the project forward.
