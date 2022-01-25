Supervisors approve increases to land use and gate fees to pay for mandated composting

Waste disposal in Kern County will soon experience a transformation, and on Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors settled on how to pay for it.
Supervisors voted unanimously to raise gate fees, bin fees and land-use fees for property owners and commercial haulers by double-digit percentage points to fund improvements to local facilities the Public Works Department says are necessary to comply with new state regulations.
In an attempt to reduce the amount of methane added to the atmosphere, the California Legislature passed SB 1383 in 2016, requiring counties to reduce the amount of organic waste in landfills by 75 percent.
This requires the county to sort organic waste like discarded food and lawn clippings from the trash. To comply with the state law, the Public Works Department proposed 80 new programs intended to upgrade local trash and recycling facilities. One of those facilities, a compost plant near Shafter and Wasco, was projected to cost $20 million to upgrade.
Initially, Public Works had proposed raising the land-use fee on property owners by 71 percent, bringing the rates for owners of one to four residential units from $105 to $180 per year. But supervisors, apparently nervous about the sticker shock of such a large increase on property owners, increased rates to $160 per year, a 52-percent increase.
“It wasn’t something that any of us wanted to tackle,” said Supervisor Zack Scrivner during the meeting. “Clearly, these are the costs of living in the state of California.”
But it came with a caveat.
Supervisors were only able to accomplish the lowered fee increase by allowing the Public Works Department to take out loans for some of the capital projects needed for the composting aspect of the plan. The interest, which the county calculated to be $3.5 million, means that supervisors plan to raise the land use fee by around 3 percent per year for the next six years, until the fee approaches the $180 mark.
Supervisors came to the decision after delaying a vote at the beginning of the month when some members of the public suggested such large price increases might not be necessary. The detractors included a former employee of the Public Works Department and the former director of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Department.
Public Works insisted throughout the process it had come up with the most cost-effective strategy toward meeting the state mandates.
“This is not the direction we would have gone personally, but it is mandated. It is the law,” Public Works Director Craig Pope told supervisors on Tuesday. “We are bringing before you what we believe is the most cost-effective, balanced proposal to meet the recommendations and requirements of the state.”
Bin fees and gate fees, which are charged to commercial haulers, were also increased by a lesser amount than originally proposed. Gate fees will increase from $45 to $58, while bin fees will increase from $2.35 to $3. Supervisors will also likely need to scale up the fees over the next few years to keep up with the loan interest.
“This is the state of California from my perspective wanting to fight climate change and putting it on the ratepayers,” Scrivner said during the meeting.