The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for a homeless shelter in Delano, providing the means for the facility to open in early November.
During the afternoon session of their board meeting, supervisors voted to allocate $225,000 from a state grant to Flood Ministries for the Delano Navigation Center. The local homeless outreach organization plans to provide sleeping arrangements to up to 30 homeless individuals at 531 High St., a building occupied by the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled during the day.
The facility will only shelter 15 people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Flood Ministries will also provide food, hygiene supplies and clothing at the site, which will also be used to attempt to connect those who use its services to permanent housing. A “good neighbor policy” has also been established to limit the impacts on the surrounding area.
Delano does not have a traditional homeless shelter, and local homeless experts see the new site as an important step to addressing homelessness in the region.
Also at the meeting, supervisors approved $415,212 for the Bakersfield Homeless Center and $100,000 for the California Veterans Assistance Foundation for rapid rehousing services and homeless veteran outreach services.
All three allocations took advantage of the state grant program, Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention.