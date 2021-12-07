Supervisors approve amendment change for new district boundaries

The Kern County Board of Supervisors have approved an ordinance amendment that changes their district boundaries for the next 10 years.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the new boundaries will be legalized when the supervisors formally adopt the amendment change, which is set for next week.
The latest approval took place during the supervisor’s 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday, but the muted tone of the vote failed to reflect the controversy that had arisen during the redistricting process over the last several months. The 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Leticia Perez dissenting, was held with little comment, from both the supervisors and the public, a far cry from the raucous public hearings that have accompanied the process up to that point.
The supervisor’s vote establishes new districts that are largely similar to the current map. Eastern Kern will continue to be split into northern and southern halves. Two districts will continue to encompass much of metro Bakersfield. And northwestern Kern, with its predominate farm worker population, will continue to be a distinct district.
Supervisors selected their choice over a map proposed by a group known as the Equitable Maps Coalition. Organized by the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the Equitable Maps Coalition had proposed a map with three districts based around Bakersfield and one district encompassing all of eastern Bakersfield. The coalition claimed their map better reflected the population of Kern County, although that claim was called into question.
Their recent vote largely upholds the boundaries created when supervisors redrew the county map in 2018 following a lawsuit by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which challenged the previous districts. Supervisors were forced to redistrict years ahead of schedule and most apparently felt no need to upend their work.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the ordinance amendment will be brought back to board for adoption on Dec. 14. The board must adopt the ordinance before Dec. 15 or a court will take over the process.