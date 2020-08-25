The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $5 million for rental and mortgage assistance during their Tuesday meeting, capping off a local effort to aid those who may be struggling with making payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s funds will combine with another $5 million allocated by the city of Bakersfield for the same purpose, providing up to $10 million in financial assistance. Although formally approved, the money is not yet available, and guidelines have not been established as to who could qualify. The county wrote in a memorandum attached to the agenda that individuals earning 80 percent or below of area median income and have been impacted by COVID-19 would likely qualify.
Families could be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance.
The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will operate the program for both the city and the county. Director Stephen Pelz estimated last week the program could aid over 2,000 households, also indirectly helping landlords who haven't been receiving rent payments since the pandemic began.
“This is a very exciting action,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We need to do something to assist the public in meeting their needs to not become homeless, number one, and not become completely hopeless about the future in these strikingly uncertain times.”
Although grateful for the aid, a number of community advocates called in to the meeting to demand the county do more to prevent a “wave” of evictions some have projected will happen after a state moratorium ends on Sept. 1. A report by the grassroots organization Faith in the Valley said as many as 20,000 households in Kern County could face homelessness if more is not done to prevent evictions.
“Although I appreciate the $5 million, it’s really not going to be enough,” Julie Solis said during public comments. “We need a comprehensive plan in order to help save our community.”
In addition to financial assistance, speakers urged supervisors to adopt an urgency ordinance that blocked evictions at a local level, along with requiring those who face eviction to be represented by legal counsel.
Supervisors used an additional injection of CARES Act funding to pay for the rental and mortgage assistance. After receiving $157 million from the federal government earlier this year, the state designated $21 million to Kern of its own CARES Act allocation.
On Tuesday, supervisors also sent $15 million to the Fire Department to pay for first responder costs related to COVID-19, and $1 million went to the County Coroner.
In a separate motion, supervisors also allowed $7 million in CARES Act funds that have been designated to cities throughout Kern County to be used for rental assistance.
The county left open the possibility of increasing rental assistance funds in the future.
“We’ll see how that goes,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said of the program. “We’ll see what the efficacies (are) like working with Mr. Pelz and determine if we need to make adjustments along the way, but I think it’s a great initial start.”
Also on Tuesday, the supervisors approved the $3.1 billion final budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21, ending a process that's been going on for the last several months. Numerous hearings and revisions have occurred, and supervisors unanimously passed the budget with little comment.
