Supervisors approve $3 billion preliminary budget

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $3 billion preliminary budget on Tuesday that keeps many departments at “status quo” for the next fiscal year.
Meant as a placeholder until the county’s year-end revenue can be finalized, supervisors will vote on the final budget document in August after hearings take place over the next month. While the fiscal year 2021-22 budget is $47.5 million less than the prior year, the preliminary budget document does not include $174.8 million allocated to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding will be added before the final budget is approved in August.
Some of the highlights of the county’s plan to use ARPA money include $15 million in homeless mitigation, $25.8 million in premium pay for workers, $80 million to fill revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic and $40.7 million in infrastructure improvements.
The preliminary budget restores many county programs that had been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, like reopening county libraries and funding more positions in the District Attorney's Office than during the past three years.
Public safety services also will receive boosts as part of the budget. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will see a $6.1 million increase in FY 21-22, raising its total funding to $133.4 million. The county says the increase is needed to fund requirements of the agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Justice following a civil rights investigation. Part of the increase will fund a complete deployment of body cameras to all deputies.
But the increases come as some who have been asking for more resources are asked to stay at the same funding level once again.
On Tuesday, members of the Service Employees International Union Local 521 urged supervisors to approve a cost of living adjustment, which they said they had not received since 2009.
The allowance, known as a COLA, is meant to allow an employee’s wage to keep up with rising prices. For the past several weeks, SEIU members have been pressuring supervisors to grant county employees a COLA in the budget. The union is in the midst of negotiating a new contract with the county.
“It has been said that a budget is actually a values statement,” SEIU member and social services worker Francisco Martinez said during the meeting. “As currently proposed, this preliminary recommended budget reflects the values of the Board of Supervisors and CAO, but they do not reflect the values of county workers, who provide services to the most vulnerable in our community.”
Negotiations between the county and the union have stalled over the question of pay increases, but the county reassured workers on Tuesday it is trying to address the issue.
“We’re working on it. Our job, sometimes, is not the easiest,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said during the meeting. “We really have to deal with the nuts and bolts of the finances we have. We’ve got a lot of things that we have to accomplish as a county. It’s not just providing a COLA. We’ve got a lot of businesses to fund and make sure that they are stable and sustainable.”