Supervisors approve $3,000 pandemic bonuses for first group of employees

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved $3,000 one-time payments to the first group of employees who worked during the coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the bonuses, which came as part of a three year memorandum of understanding with the Kern County Probation Officer’s Association.
The union has operated without a contract since 2015, and supervisors lauded the new MOU as a big step forward.
“This board is very fond of the probation department and we have desired for so long to take better care of you and to be able to take care of you,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said Tuesday.
The contract alters payment terms for probation officers, bringing the employee group into alignment with county financial goals.
Although the probation officer’s union approved the pandemic bonuses as part of larger contract negotiations, other unions are not expected to follow suit. The county Human Resources Department plans to bring individual proposals for $3,000 premium pay before the board within a month.
The bonuses are available to all employees hired before July 1 and are meant to address financial hardships endured by employees who worked throughout the pandemic.